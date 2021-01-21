Building fire remains under investigation

A Leavenworth building was demolished Thursday after an early morning fire caused portions of the structure to collapse.

The fire was reported at 12:46 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Walnut Street. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters worked throughout the day to extinguish the fire, which burned under debris from the collapsed structure.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said the fire was in a former commercial building that in recent years was used only for storage.

Members of the Leavenworth Fire Department went to that location in response to what was reported as a vehicle fire.

“That’s how it came in,” Brooks said.

He said an old delivery vehicle was parked next to the building.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire was in the building.

Assistance was requested from the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department and Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Leavenworth Fire Chief Gary Birch said floors inside the building collapsed. He said the building’s roof also collapsed as well as one exterior wall.

Brooks said debris had to be pulled back by a demolition company so the fire could be extinguished.

He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He said it appears the fire started outside of the building and the parked vehicle.

