Phase 2 of vaccine plan to begin Friday

The Leavenworth County Health Department will begin Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Friday, according to the county health officer.

County Health Officer Jamie Miller said in an email that the Health Department will begin administering the vaccine to first responders as part of Phase 2. He said the Health Department also will finish up with administering the vaccine to health care workers who were not vaccinated as part of Phase 1 of the state’s five-phase plan.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that Kansas was moving into Phase 2 of the plan.

Phase 2 includes people who are 65 years of age and older.

Miller said the Health Department is scheduled to receive additional vaccine, and the agency will set up a distribution for people in this age category next week based on a list that has been started.

The Leavenworth County Health Department announced Wednesday that is collecting names and contact information for people who would like to receive the vaccine when it is available.

The county’s online “vaccine interest” form can be found at www.leavenworthcounty.gov/information/covid-19_information/covid_list.php

Miller said people who are on the list will be notified regarding when and where they can receive the vaccine.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said deputies with the Sheriff’s Office are among the local first responders who will be able to take the vaccine.

“It’s not a requirement,” he said. “It’s an option for them.”

Sherley said he probably will take the vaccine Friday.

