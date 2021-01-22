97 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday 97 new community cases of the coronavirus.

The Health Department also reported five additional cases of the virus among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Leavenworth County Health Department provides updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, the Health Department was monitoring 277 active community cases of the virus. There also were seven active cases among LCF inmates and 13 active cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

There has been a total of 5,681 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Forty-three Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

Six Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19.

A total of 160 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Leavenworth County Health Department officials reported Friday that the department has received 1,200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 975 of the doses have been administered.

Leavenworth County is now in the second phase of the state’s five-phase plan for vaccine distribution.

On Tuesday, the Tonganoxie City Council voted 3-2 to extend that city’s mask ordinance, according to City Manager George Brajkovic.

The ordinance, which was enacted to help limit the spread of COVID-19, was set to expire Jan. 31. But the ordinance has been extended until April 14.

