Firefighters extinguish hot spots at scene of fire

Leavenworth’s fire chief said a fire at an old commercial building on Walnut Street was “basically out” Friday. But a crew from the Leavenworth Fire Department was on the scene to water down any smoldering hot spots that were unearthed during the demolition process.

The demolition of what remained of the fire-damaged building in the 500 block of Walnut Street began Thursday and continued Friday.

The fire was reported early Thursday morning. Leavenworth Fire Chief Gary Birch said the fire caused floors inside the building to collapse. The building’s roof also collapsed as well as an exterior wall.

No injuries were reported.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said it appears the fire started outside the building.

The cause is still under investigation.

