Treasurer's Office reopens

The Leavenworth County Treasurer's Office has reopened at the Leavenworth County Courthouse.

The office at the courthouse was closed for several days because of a COVID-19 exposure.

County Treasurer Janice Van Parys said the office reopened Thursday for normal business hours after being cleared by the Leavenworth County Health Department. The reopening came a little earlier than expected.

The Treasurer's Office at the Leavenworth County annex in Tonganoxie remained open while the office at the courthouse was closed.