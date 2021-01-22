Treasurer's Office reopens
John Richmeier
The Leavenworth Times
The Leavenworth County Treasurer's Office has reopened at the Leavenworth County Courthouse.
The office at the courthouse was closed for several days because of a COVID-19 exposure.
County Treasurer Janice Van Parys said the office reopened Thursday for normal business hours after being cleared by the Leavenworth County Health Department. The reopening came a little earlier than expected.
The Treasurer's Office at the Leavenworth County annex in Tonganoxie remained open while the office at the courthouse was closed.