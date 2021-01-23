Snow possible Monday

While there is still uncertainty regarding a winter storm, snow is in the forecast for Monday.

“We’re monitoring it pretty close,” Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said.

He said there is a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation Sunday night.

Magaha said a briefing he received Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service indicated one to three inches of snow may be possible Monday in Leavenworth County.

But he said the National Weather Service indicated there was still a lot of uncertainty regarding the timing and intensity of the storm as well as snow accumulation.

