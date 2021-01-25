45 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday 45 additional community cases of the coronavirus as well as two additional cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 45 new community cases reported Monday is significantly less than the 97 new community cases that were reported by the Health Department on Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, a total of 5,728 cases of the virus have been reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department was monitoring 227 active community cases Monday.

Eight Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 160 county residents have been hospitalized because of the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Forty-three county residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday that it has received 1,200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. And 1,020 of the doses have been administered.

Leavenworth County is in Phase 2 of the state's five-phase plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

People can let the Leavenworth County Health Department officials know they are interested in receiving the vaccine during Phase 2 by completing an online vaccine interest form. The form, which provides examples of people who eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 2, can be found at www.leavenworthcounty.gov/information/covid-19_information/covid_list.php.

