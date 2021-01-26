No injuries reported at high school fire

No injuries were reported following a small fire at Basehor-Linwood High School, a fire department official said.

The fire was reported at 1:11 p.m. Monday at the high school, 2108 N 155th St.

Mike Lingenfelser, chief of the Fairmount Township Fire Department, said the fire burned in a sawdust recovery bin located outside the building. But the fire caused smoke to begin to build up in a shop area.

Lingenfelser said the sawdust recovery bin holds dust from a collection system for the saws in the school’s wood shop.

“A hot ember went in there and then it smoldered and started on fire,” Lingenfelser said.

He said smoke from the fire fed back through the sawdust collection system into the shop area.

Lingenfelser said firefighters opened the sawdust recovery bin and removed sawdust. The fire flared up at that point, but it was extinguished by firefighters.

Ashley Razak, communications coordinator for the school district, said Principal Jarred Fuhrman sent a message about the fire to parents of Basehor-Linwood High School students.

In his message, Fuhrman stated students and school staff were never in danger.