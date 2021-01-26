City mask order extended

The Leavenworth City Commission has voted to extend the city's mask order through March 31.

The city's original mask order, which was approved in November, was scheduled to expire at the end of Sunday.

Commissioners passed a replacement mask ordinance Tuesday and set the expiration date for March 31.

The motion passed with a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Jermaine Wilson was the only commissioner who voted against the measure.

The mask ordinance requires people to wear masks or other face coverings in public spaces in the city. The ordinance was approved in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Before approving the new ordinance, commissioners voted to declare the ordinance an emergency to waive the requirement for a second reading. That motion also passed 4-1 with Wilson voting against it.

Ordinances in Leavenworth typically require first and second readings at separate meetings before they can be approved. But Tuesday's vote eliminated the need for a second reading.

There was discussion among commissioners Tuesday about creating an exemption that would not require ministers to wear masks while preaching in church as well as other possible exemptions related church services.

Commissioners approved the ordinance without any new exemptions. But they may consider approving a church-related exemption during a future meeting.

A group seeking the repeal of the mask ordinance has submitted a petition that could force anl election on the issue.

The County Clerk's Office has been working to verify the signatures of registered voters on the petition. But there was no immediate word Tuesday regarding whether the petition is valid.