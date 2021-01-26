Survey collects input for superintendent search

People in the Basehor-Linwood school district still have time to take a survey about the characteristics they would like to see in the next superintendent.

The Basehor-Linwood Board of Education is searching for a new superintendent to replace David Howard, who will be retiring this summer.

The Kansas Association of School Boards is assisting with the superintendent search. As part of the search process, the KASB set up an online survey to identify desired characteristics for the new superintendent.

The survey, which will close Feb. 4, can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BasehorLinwoodSupt.

The survey provides a list of personal qualities and asks participants to rank those they feel are most important for the next superintendent.

The qualities listed include things such as a “kids first” personality, skilled communicator, relationship builder and personal strength to do what’s right regardless of circumstances.

Participants also are asked to rank leadership qualities and important experiences for the next superintendent.

The list of possible leadership qualities includes out of the box thinker, efficient manager of resources and budget, community oriented and visionary.

The list of possible experiences includes previous superintendent experience, experience with diverse race demographics, experience with diverse socioeconomic demographics and previous experience in the Basehor-Linwood district.

Participants of the survey also are asked to identify the most important thing for the superintendent to understand about the district in order to have a successful start.

Participants also are asked to select from a list the quality or characteristic that would separate a candidate from the others if they were selecting the next superintendent.

