Winter weather advisory issued

Local officials were preparing Tuesday for a winter storm that could lead to slick roads Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Leavenworth County that was in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters predicted the Leavenworth area could see one to two inches of snow from the winter storm.

"It's going to be a light powdery snow," Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said.

He said the storm should pass through the area fairly quickly.

"It's going to be a fast moving storm," he said.

Magaha said travel conditions Wednesday morning "could be a little dicy."

In the city of Leavenworth, Public Works Director Mike McDonald said city personnel pretreated the streets Monday because of concern about a storm that passed through the area Monday night. That storm produced a small amount of snow in the area.

McDonald said city personnel were pretreating streets again Tuesday in anticipation of the pending storm.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR