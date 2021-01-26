Winter weather advisory issued
Local officials were preparing Tuesday for a winter storm that could lead to slick roads Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Leavenworth County that was in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Forecasters predicted the Leavenworth area could see one to two inches of snow from the winter storm.
"It's going to be a light powdery snow," Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said.
He said the storm should pass through the area fairly quickly.
"It's going to be a fast moving storm," he said.
Magaha said travel conditions Wednesday morning "could be a little dicy."
In the city of Leavenworth, Public Works Director Mike McDonald said city personnel pretreated the streets Monday because of concern about a storm that passed through the area Monday night. That storm produced a small amount of snow in the area.
McDonald said city personnel were pretreating streets again Tuesday in anticipation of the pending storm.
Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR