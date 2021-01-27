Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Wednesday that two Leavenworth County residents, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 80s, recently died from complications with COVID-19.

“We send our condolences to their families and loved ones during this difficult time,” Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

A total of 45 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department reported Wednesday 85 new cases of the coronavirus in Leavenworth County. These cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Health Department officials were tracking 244 active community cases in the county.

A total of 5,813 positive cases have been reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Five Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 162 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Wednesday it has received 2,100 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to date. And 1,380 of those doses have been administered.

