Petition not valid

A petition seeking the repeal of the city of Leavenworth’s mask order does not contain the required number of signatures, the county clerk said.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said the petition needed 695 signatures of people who are registered to vote in the city of Leavenworth in order for the document to be considered valid. But Klasinski said the petition was five or six signatures short of the number needed.

April Cromer, who was involved in the petition drive, said the petition was turned in with 844 signatures.

But Klasinski said many of the signatures could not be counted. She said more than 20 people signed the petition more than once. Some of the people who signed the petition are not registered voters. And some of the people who signed the petition do not live in the city.

The petition was turned into the city of Leavenworth on Friday. But the petition was turned over to the County Clerk’s Office for verification of the signatures.

Klasinski said her office completed the review process shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Cromer said Wednesday in an email that people involved in the petition drive are reviewing the county clerk’s findings. And she left open the possibility that they may dispute some of the findings with the Clerk’s Office.

In a separate email, Cromer argued the city commissioners may have invalidated the petition by passing a new ordinance Tuesday. The new ordinance extends the city's mask order through March 31.

The petition had called for the repeal of the original mask ordinance.