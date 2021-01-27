Port Authority discusses transportation study

The cost of a regional transportation study for Leavenworth County could range between $250,000 and $750,000, the chairman of the Leavenworth County Port Authority said.

County commissioners have tasked the Port Authority with overseeing the study.

Members of the Port Authority Board of Directors discussed the study when they met Tuesday.

The Port Authority is a quasi-governmental organization that focuses on economic development. The Port Authority’s board members are appointed by Leavenworth County and local city governments.

The Port Authority receives most of its funding through the county government.

Port Authority Chairman Greg Kaaz said county officials have been assisting with the transportation study project. He said they have a draft for a request for proposals, which may be used to hire a consulting firm to perform the study.

“I think we’re off to a very good start,” Kaaz said.

Kaaz said after the meeting that officials will move forward with developing an RFP or a request for qualifications to use to hire a consulting firm for the study.

He said the Port Authority at some point also will need to inquire about possible funding commitments for the study from entities such as the Kansas Department of Transportation, county government and cities within the county.

Kaaz said during Tuesday’s meeting that he has heard the cost of the study will depend on the scope, but it will be a major expense.

Kaaz said a suggestion from the Kansas Department of Transportation is to prioritize transportation projects in the county. He said this will help with KDOT funding for a project when money becomes available.

The Port Authority board is next scheduled to meet Feb. 16.

