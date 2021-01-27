Pursuit results in arrest

A Leavenworth County man was arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies in a stolen vehicle, according to the undersheriff.

The incident began at 2:45 p.m. Monday when the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office received a report of the theft of a Ford F-350 from a residence in the area of 243rd Street near Ragtown Road.

Authorities located what was believed to be the stolen pickup truck, which was traveling east on Dempsey Road, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

A deputy attempted to stop the truck, but the driver reportedly drove away at a high rate of speed. The deputy pursued the vehicle.

The truck went off the road at 219th Street and Dempsey Road. The vehicle apparently became stuck in a rain-soaked ditch, according to Sherley.

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot and entered a wooded area northwest of the intersection.

The deputy chased after the man on foot. The deputy also radioed a description of the suspect's clothing.

Additional deputies arrived on the scene and conducted a search of the area.

The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was found in the wooded area. He was arrested for multiple alleged crimes including theft of a vehicle and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. He was taken to the Leavenworth County Jail, according to Sherley.