Storm leads to school closings

Local schools canceled classes Wednesday because of a snowstorm.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said the storm produced about two inches of snow in some areas of the county.

He said the northern end of the county received the heaviest snowfall. He said some areas of the southern end of the county only received about one half inch of snow.

A winter weather advisory was in effect in Leavenworth County Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

In the city of Leavenworth, streets were pretreated Tuesday ahead of the winter storm. And city personnel worked to clear roadways after the snowfall started.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said city personnel were placing more salt on streets in residential areas Wednesday afternoon. He said there was concern about remaining snow and moisture freezing during the overnight hours.

“It’s supposed to warm up the rest of the week,” McDonald said.

He said city officials are counting on the warmer temperatures to melt the remaining snow.

