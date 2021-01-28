Health officer provides vaccine update

The Leavenworth County Health Department has plans for vaccinating between 7,000 and 7,500 people per week when a sufficient supply of a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

But Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller said the Health Department has been allocated only 900 doses for this week. And the department may receive the same amount for next week.

“The Health Department is getting it out as quickly as we can,” Miller said of the vaccine.

He spoke Wednesday to Leavenworth County commissioners.

“Unfortunately, the demand is far outweighing the supply we’re receiving in,” Miller said.

The Leavenworth County Health Department receives its supply of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state.

State Sen. Jeff Pittman, D-Leavenworth, spoke to commissioners Wednesday by telephone.

He said the state is constrained by the federal supply.

Pittman said there is no political motivation behind the method the state government uses to distribute the vaccine to counties.

“It’s really about the numbers,” he said.

Miller said the Health Department has a clinic planned today to administer the vaccine to 500 people who are 65 years of age or older.

“They’ve already been notified,” he said.

He said the people who will be receiving the shots today expressed interest in receiving the vaccine through an online form.

“We created a form on the county’s website,” he said.

He said about 5,200 people have signed up using the form.

Miller said the other doses being administered this week are going to people who are considered “high-contact workers.”

Miller said he hopes teachers and other staff members from the school districts in the county will receive the vaccine during the next two or three weeks.

According to Leavenworth Mayor Pro-Tem Camalla Leonhard, people who are 65 or older and do not have access to a computer can call the Leavenworth County Council on Aging, 913-684-0777, to get their information added to the COVID-19 vaccine list.

Miller said it is beneficial for people to provide email addresses. He said people can use email addresses of family members.

He said email addresses are used for notification regarding when people can receive the vaccine.

The COA also is offering transportation to vaccination appointments at a cost of $1 per round trip.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR