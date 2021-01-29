Building fire considered arson

A fire last week that destroyed an old commercial building in Leavenworth is considered to be an act of arson.

“I’m working with the Police Department right now,” Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said.

He said investigators have been reviewing footage from nearby security cameras.

The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 500 block of Walnut Street. No injuries were reported.

Leavenworth Fire Chief Gary Birch said floors inside the building collapsed. He said the building’s roof also collapsed as well as one exterior wall.

What remained of the building was demolished.

Brooks said the former commercial building had been used only for storage in recent years.

A report from the Leavenworth Police Department lists the incident as a case of aggravated arson and criminal damage to property.

Brooks said evidence now leads him to believe the fire was started in the back of a van that was parked next to the building.

