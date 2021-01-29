City doubles sidewalk reimbursement rate

The city of Leavenworth has doubled its reimbursement rate for a sidewalk repair cost share program.

The increase was approved Tuesday during a City Commission meeting.

The city now offers to reimburse residents up to $5 per square foot for repairing or replacing sidewalks along their properties.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said the program is designed to provide reimbursement for half of the cost of the repairs, so the reimbursement could be less than $5 per square foot.

“There is no minimum amount,” McDonald said.

He said city officials try to keep the program as simple as possible.

“It’s a good program,” he said.

McDonald said property owners arrange for their own contractors for the repairs. He said property owners need to apply for the cost share program before the work begins, and they need to provide cost estimates for the projects.

A building permit also must be obtained for each project.

McDonald said the city will provide the property owner with an estimate of the cost reimbursement.

Once the project has been completed, the property owner needs to provide an invoice indicating the contractor has been paid in full in order to receive the reimbursement.

McDonald said businesses also can apply for this program.

And another sidewalk cost share program is available for large commercial development projects that involve an investment of at least 50% of the value of a property. This program offers a reimbursement of up to $10 per square foot for sidewalk repairs.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Approved a change order for a Thornton Street improvement project in the amount of $272,899.

• Approved bids from various companies for chemicals for the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. City officials plan to spend up to $57,000 this year on the chemicals.

• Approved a bid from C&B Equipment in the amount of $37,560 for repairs to a trickling filter at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

• Approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of taxable industrial revenue bonds for a Luxury & Imports projects.

City officials previously referred to the industrial revenue bonds as a passthrough economic incentive tool that will allow the Luxury & Imports car dealership to utilize the city’s tax exemption certificate for purchases related to a renovation and expansion project.

• Reached a consensus to advance an ordinance to rezone 1440 and 1460 Quincy Street from a medium density single family residential district to a high density single family residential district.

The ordinance will be brought back to the commission for a final vote during a future hearing.