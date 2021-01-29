County approves building codes appeals board

Leavenworth County commissioners have approved an order that will create an appeals board for recently adopted building codes.

The action came Wednesday during a meeting of the County Commission.

Commissioners adopted building codes last month. Prior to this vote, the county had no building codes for unincorporated areas.

Commissioners have excluded Easton and Kickapoo townships from the codes.

Commissioners voted last week to place a moratorium on the enforcement of the building codes until March 1. This action was taken to allow county officials time to establish a board of building codes appeals.

The board will provide an avenue for appealing disagreements about county staff members’ interpretation of the codes.

Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a board order that creates the appeals board.

According to the order, the board will be made up of five to seven members. The board members will be residents of the county who have backgrounds in building trades or fire protection services.

An applicant seeking an appeal to the board will be required to pay a $15 filing fee. The board will be required to meet within five business days of a requested appeal.

Four of the county commissioners voted in favor of the order. Commissioner Jeff Culbertson abstained.

In other business

The Leavenworth County Commission:

• Approved up to $10,000 in reimbursement for the relocation of a driveway for a property located on a recently improved section of 178th Street.

An existing driveway was altered as a result of the project, and the property owner felt it had become too steep.

• Approved a preliminary and final plat for a two-lot Ackerland Hill subdivision.

Four commissioners voted in favor of approving the plats. Commissioner Doug Smith abstained.

• Discussed traffic impact fee and cross access easement policies during a work session.

n Met behind closed doors for two executive session periods, totaling about 40 minutes, to discuss personnel matters.