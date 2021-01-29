55 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday 55 new community cases of the coronavirus.

The Health Department also reported four new cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and three new cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

The Leavenworth County Health Department provides updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department also reported Friday that one case previously recorded in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another location. This change impacts the total number of positive cases that have been recorded for the county.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 5,874 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department is monitoring 217 active community cases.

Five Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 162 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Forty-five Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR