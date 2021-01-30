CoreCivic: Leavenworth facility not impacted by president’s order

A presidential executive order that seeks to eliminate the federal government’s use of private prisons will not directly impact the CoreCivic facility in Leavenworth, a company spokesman said.

President Joe Biden issued the executive order Tuesday. The order states the U.S. attorney general “shall not renew Department of Justice contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities, as consistent with applicable law.”

Based in Tennessee, CoreCivic operates private detention facilities across the United States.

Core Civic’s Leavenworth Detention Center houses pretrial detainees.

Ryan Gustin, manager of public affairs for CoreCivic, said in an email that the president’s executive order is not directly impacting the Leavenworth Detention Center.

He said the executive order deals primarily with contracts involving the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The primary government partner for the Leavenworth Detention Center is the U.S. Marshals Service.

CoreCivic released a statement in response to the president’s executive order.

The statement indicates that the executive order came as no surprise because the “BOP has experienced a steady decline in inmate populations over the past several years” and has a diminished need for capacity.

“It’s a trend we’ve watched carefully, and we’ve worked hard to diversify the solutions we provide,” the statement said. “We’re extremely proud of the critically important services we’ve provided to the BOP for more than two decades, along with our other federal, state and local partners in the 21 states we currently operate.”

The statement also asserts that the company’s “facilities are safe and secure for those in our care and our staff.”

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR