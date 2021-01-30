Health officer pleased with first community vaccine clinic

The Leavenworth County Health Department carried out its first large community clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine this past week. And the county health officer was pleased with the results.

“It was good clinic,” Health Officer Jamie Miller said.

The clinic, which provided vaccinations for 500 people, was in operation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Vaccinations were given to people who are 65 and older.

“We had a lot of compliments as to how quickly we were moving them in and out,” Miller said.

He acknowledged there were times when the line of people waiting for the vaccine extended outdoors. But he said organizers quickly identified the problem and made adjustments to move people inside and keep them as socially distanced as possible.

Miller said the people receiving vaccines Thursday were divided into groups. And each group was given a one-hour timeframe in which to show up to receive their vaccines.

“Everybody was showing up right on the hour or early which caused a little bit of a backup outside,” he said.

Miller said adjustments may be made to the scheduling in the future. He said organizers also will be looking at using larger facilities.

“We will be moving to larger facilities,” he said.

The people who received vaccines had signed up using an online “vaccine interest” form. The form can be found at www.leavenworthcounty.gov/information/covid-19_information/covid_list.php

Leavenworth County is in Phase 2 of the state’s five-phase plan for vaccine distribution. Phase 2 includes people who are 65 and older as well as people who are considered high-contact critical workers.

