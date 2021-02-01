Company expresses uncertainty about impact of president’s order

A company that operates a private detention facility in Leavenworth is now expressing uncertainty about how a presidential executive order may impact the local center.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order last week that states the U.S. attorney general “shall not renew Department of Justice contracts with privately operated criminal detention facilities, as consistent with applicable law.”

As previously reported by the Times, a spokesman for CoreCivic initially said the executive order should have no direct impact on the company’s Leavenworth Detention Center.

But Ryan Gustin, public affairs manager for CoreCivic, said in an email Saturday that this initial assessment was premature “since we’re not yet fully aware of how this executive order could impact each of our facilities.”

Formerly called Corrections Corporation of America, the Tennessee-based CoreCivic operates private detention facilities across the United States.

The Leavenworth Detention Center houses inmates whose cases in the federal system have not yet gone to trial.

The U.S. Marshals Service contracts with CoreCivic to house inmates at the Leavenworth Detention Center.

The U.S. Marshals Service is an agency of the U.S. Department of Justice.

