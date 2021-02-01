Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Monday that two Leavenworth County women recently died from complications with COVID-19. One of the women was in her 60s. The other woman was in her 70s.

“We extend our sympathies to their loved ones during this time of loss,” Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

Forty-seven Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department reported Monday 55 new community cases of the coronavirus in the county as well as one additional case among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

As of Monday afternoon, the Health Department was monitoring 178 active community cases.

The Health Department also reported that two cases previously recorded for Leavenworth County have been transferred to other areas. This impacts the total number of positive cases recorded for the county.

There have been 5,928 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 168 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, the Leavenworth County Health Department had received 2,100 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,031 of the doses have been administered.

