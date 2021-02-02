Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrol

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a saturation patrol Saturday.

The saturation patrol will begin at 11 p.m. Saturday and conclude at 3 a.m. Sunday. The saturation patrol will be funded by an Impaired Driving Deterrence Program grant, which is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The focus of the patrol will be to remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

“This is Super Bowl weekend and many people will be getting together and watching the game,” Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said in a news release. “We remind you to pass the keys to a sober driver and if you’re going to drink have a designated driver lined up for the trip home.””