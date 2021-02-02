Suspect allegedly chokes, bites neighbor

A Leavenworth man allegedly struck, choked and bit his neighbor during an argument, a police spokesman said.

Police are investigating the incident as a case of aggravated battery and burglary. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Isabelle Street.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said the argument between the two neighbors began outside. But at some point, the suspect allegedly chased his neighbor into the victim's home.

Inside the house, the suspect allegedly battered the victim.

The suspect reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

Nicodemus said police have identified the suspect. But the suspect had not been located Monday.

Nicodemus would not comment about what sparked the argument between the neighbors.