Warm up to be followed by colder temps

Updated 9:28 a.m. Feb. 2, 2021, with updated weather forecast information.

Leavenworth County’s emergency management director thinks the groundhog will see its shadow today, at least when it comes to predicting the weather for this area.

According to Groundhog Day tradition, if the animal emerges from its hole on Feb. 2 and sees its shadow, it will become scared and retreat. And this means there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

And while temperatures in the Leavenworth area are expected to warm up during the next couple of days, much colder temperatures are expected by the end of the week.

“It’s going to get cold,” Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said.

High temperatures during the next few days in Leavenworth are expected to be in the 40s and 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’re going to have a couple of nice days here,” Magaha said.

But the high temperature Saturday is expected to be only in the 20s. And the low temperature Saturday night could be in the single digits. The high Sunday may be in the teens, according to the NWS.

“Pay close attention to the wind chill and dress in layers,” Magaha said.

He said people also need to look out for their pets as the temperature drops.

“If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets,” he said.

Magaha also urges people to be careful when using space heaters. He said people need to keep other objects away from the heaters and also be careful not to overload electrical outlets.

There is a chance of rain and snow Thursday, which is when a cold front is supposed to move through the area.

Magaha said areas of the Leavenworth County received between 3/4 of an inch and one inch of rain Saturday.

He said Leavenworth County was considered to be in moderate drought conditions.

“That’s going to help to a certain extent,” he said of the recent rain.

