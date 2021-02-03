Police: Murder investigation remains priority

Of three murders investigated last year by the Leavenworth Police Department, one has not yet resulted in an arrest.

Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of Matthew Smith.

“Make no mistake, this is a priority and has been since it happened,” Nicodemus said.

Smith, 34, Basehor, was shot Aug. 16 while driving a pickup truck on Eisenhower Road west of Fourth Street. Three other people were in the truck, but they were not injured.

Police believe the shots were fired from another vehicle, which was driven from the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting is connected to an incident that occurred earlier the night of the shooting at a Lansing business.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens has said authorities believe a confrontation occurred at the business. Smith left in the truck with his passengers after the business closed for the night.

Nicodemus said investigators work on the case every day.

Two other murders reported last year in the city of Leavenworth – the July 18 shooting of Sanquan M. Brooks and the Oct. 30 stabbing of Joshua Gilson – have resulted in charges and cases that are pending in Leavenworth County District Court.

