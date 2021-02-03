Longtime barber closes Leavenworth shop

During the 23 years he operated the barbershop at the Price Chopper store, Joe Lozenski said he gave thousands of haircuts and developed many friendships.

“I not only made customers, I made a lot of good friends,” Lozenski said.

With renovations to the Price Chopper building underway, the barbershop Lozenski owned is now closed.

Lozenski said he is “kind of retiring.” But he has been offered the chance to work at Price Chopper in the future as an ambassador for the store.

Lozenski, 83, said his last day at the barbershop was Saturday. The thing he will miss the most is visiting with the customers.

Lozenski has worked as a barber since 1957. Prior to operating the barbershop at the Price Copper building, he worked as a barber in the Kansas City area and Fort Leavenworth.

He also has worked in various other professions including real estate, raising cattle and auctioneering.

“I used to be a deputy sheriff,” he said.

His barbershop was closed for about two months last year during a COVID-19 shutdown.

“The customers were waiting for me,” he said.

Now that his shop has closed, Lozenski says he may do a lot fishing and sit back and relax.

