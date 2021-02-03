PRES students record Chiefs video

Pleasant Ridge Elementary School students had a Zoom visit Tuesday from recording artist Blane Howard. His visit came after the students made a video last week set to one of his songs.

The video was edited to Howard's song "Run It Back," which celebrates the Kansas City Chiefs football team.

The video, which PRES Principal Amanda Brimer calls the the Kid Kingdom Remix, was taped Friday at the school.

Brimer said students were invited to dress up in Chiefs attire for the "reddest Friday of all time."

"We're always trying to look for anything to pump our kids up," she said.

The four-minute video was put together by music teacher Jeremiah Nichol.

Brimer said Nichol had taught the song to students. And permission was obtained from representatives for Howard before work began on the video.

The video features students singing along to portions of the song and playing instruments.

The video also features members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office. Brimer said deputies were already scheduled to be at the school that day for High Five Friday. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deputies waved to students instead of giving them high fives.

Brimer said the video was shared with Howard. And the video was posted on social media Monday.

"We've just had an amazing response," she said.

The video can be viewed at online at https://fb.watch/3n-V71h9ZF/.

