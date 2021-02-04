Frigid temperatures to arrive this weekend

A cold front brought snow and breezy conditions to Leavenworth County on Thursday.

And conditions are expected to get much colder this weekend. There also will be a chance of snow Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

As much as one inch of snow may be possible Saturday in the city of Leavenworth, according to a forecast posted Thursday on a NWS website.

Wind chills Saturday morning may range from 2 to 15 degrees.

The high temperature Saturday is expected to be around 30 degrees. The low Saturday night will be around 9 degrees.

Wind chills Sunday morning may range from -12 to 2 degrees, according to the NWS.

The high Sunday will be near 24 degrees. The low Sunday night will be around 8 degrees.

It is anticipated frigid conditions will continue into the work week.

There may a slight chance of snow Monday. The high that day is expected to be around 17 degrees. The low Monday night may be around 1 degree.

A prolonged period of below normal temperatures is expected to continue through the middle of the month, according to the NWS.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said Thursday’s snowstorm may have produced up to a one-half inch of snow in some areas of the county. He said the storm reduced visibility to as much as one quarter of a mile.

