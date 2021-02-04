House fire results in no injuries

No injuries were reported following a house fire Wednesday in Lansing, a fire department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Cottonwood Drive.

Capt. Dave Asmus of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 said the fire appears to have started in the area of the kitchen of the two-story house.

Most of the damage from the fire is the kitchen area, but there was smoke damage to the rest of the house.

Asmus said it did not take firefighters very long to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.