County accepts bridge replacement grant

When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners voted to accept a grant to help pay for the replacement of a bridge.

Bill Noll, infrastructure and construction services director for the county, said the Watershed Institute awarded the county a cost share grant for the replacement of the bridge, which is located on 187th Street.

Noll said the bridge was inspected by a contractor for the county in 2018 and was rated for a load capacity of 22 tons.

But the bridge was re-evaluated a year later by a contractor for the Kansas Department of Transportation as part of an audit of 10% of the county’s bridges. This led to the 187th Street bridge’s load rating being reduced to only 3 tons.

Noll said this reduction means school buses and other large vehicles cannot use the bridge.

He said the replacement steel truss bridge should being able to withstand a load of at least 24 tons.

Noll said the Watershed Institute also approved a cost share grant for the replacement of a culvert on Millwood Road.

He said the grants are privately funded.

“It is not public funds,” he said.

Noll said it is estimated the two projects will cost a total of $200,000. The Watershed Institute would pay half of the cost. The county would be responsible for the remaining amount.

Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the grants.

In other business

The Leavenworth County Commission:

• Approved an agreement to resolve a tax-sale dispute involving a special assessment for what is known as Basehor Town Center.

• Voted to remand an application for a special use permit for event centers at 21107 Donahoo Road back to the Leavenworth County Planning Commission.

• Approved the renewal of a special use permit for M&M Concrete at 20437 Seven Sisters Road.

• Tabled a rezoning request for 24646 Conley Ave. until next week.

• Approved a request to rezone Lots 9A and 9B of the Deer Mound Subdivision, 254th Street and Stillwell Road.

The lots were rezoned from a rural residential zone that requires a minimum of five-acre parcels to one that requires a minimum of only 2.5 acres.

The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Vicky Kaaz voting against the motion.

• Voted to remand a rezoning request for a parcel at 207th Street and Springdale Road back to the Planning Commission.