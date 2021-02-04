Health Department discontinues Wednesday updates

The Leavenworth County Health Department has stopped issuing COVID-19 updates on Wednesdays. But the agency will continue to release updates on Mondays and Fridays, according to a message posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The mid-week updates have been discontinued to allow Health Department officials more time to focus on the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As much of our focus shifts to vaccine distribution, please be patient with our staff and understand that vaccinations must be a priority for us at this time,” the department stated in Facebook message posted Wednesday. “The Health Department is working to administer vaccines to eligible individuals as quickly as possible.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday. According to the KDHE website, a total of 6,304 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The KDHE also reported that 1,100 new doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to Leavenworth County this week.

