132 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday 132 new community cases of the coronavirus.

This was the department’s first COVID-19 update since Monday.

The Leavenworth County Health Department previously provided updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But department officials announced this week that they were discontinuing the Wednesday reports to allow more time to focus on the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. The department will continue to release updates on Mondays and Fridays.

The Health Department also reported Friday one new case among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

One COVID-19 case previously was recorded in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another location. This change impacts the total number of cases recorded for the county.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been a total of 6,059 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Department officials were monitoring 223 active community cases of the virus Friday. There also were four active cases among inmates at LCF and five active cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 174 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Forty-seven county residents have died from complications with COVID-19, according to the Health Department.

The Leavenworth County Health Department has received 3,200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,039 of the doses have been administered.

