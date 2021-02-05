Chiefs mascot visits PRES

A week after students at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School made a video celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs, the children received a visit from the football team’s mascot.

KC Wolf visited the school Friday morning in conjunction with a presentation by representatives of the Hy-Vee supermarket chain, according to Principal Amanda Brimer.

Students were presented boxes of the Mahomes Magic Crunch cereal, which is named after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“They were super excited to get the cereal, and they were super, super excited to see KC Wolf,” Brimer said.

She said the presentation was in response to a video made at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School that was edited to the song, “Run It Back.”

Written by Blane Howard, the song is about the Kansas City Chiefs.

Footage for the PRES video was shot Jan. 29 at the school. The video was posted on social media Monday.

Brimer said she received a phone call from a representative of the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday who indicated a partner of the football team had viewed the video and wanted to do something fun for the students. She later received a phone call from a representative of Hy-Vee, and arrangements were made for Friday’s event.

Brimer said she kept the event secret but sent emails to parents and teachers, hinting there would be a Red Friday surprise.

On Friday, KC Wolf stood on a stage in a commons area of the school and lunch tables were covered with rows of cereal boxes.

“We called the kids up one class at a time,” Brimer said.

After being handed boxes of the cereal, students had the opportunity to wave at KC Wolf.

Concerns about COVID-19 prevented a schoolwide assembly for the event.

Located in the Easton school district, Pleasant Ridge Elementary School has more than 300 students.

“They gave us enough cereal for every student, every staff member,” Brimer said.

She said the school also received a $500 Hy-Vee gift card. She said this will be used for something fun for the students.

Friday’s event at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School came two days before the Chiefs are scheduled to play in the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

