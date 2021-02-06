Preliminary hearing set in murder conspiracy case

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Leavenworth.

The hearing for Jeffery M. Samulczyk is scheduled for Feb. 24 in Leavenworth County District Court. The date for the hearing was selected Friday as Samulczyk appeared in the court.

Samulczyk, 37, is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement.

The charges are connected to the stabbing death of Joshua Gilson, who was found dead Oct. 30 at his Leavenworth home.

Gilson’s wife, Alexandra, faces a charge for allegedly killing her husband.

Evidence will be presented during the Feb. 24 preliminary hearing, and a judge will determine if there is sufficient evidence for the case against Samulczyk to go forward.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said Friday that he anticipates the preliminary hearing may take a couple of hours to complete.

Samulczyk appeared for his hearing Friday from the Leavenworth County Jail through the Zoom online videoconferencing service.

Zoom is being used for many Leavenworth County District Court proceedings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Judge Jerry Kuckelman said the Feb. 24 preliminary hearing will be an in-person hearing, which means the defendant and other participants will be in the courtroom.

A preliminary hearing for Alexandra Gilson is scheduled for Feb. 10. She is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR