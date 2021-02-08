Additional COVID-19 death reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported an additional COVID-19 death in the county.

The Health Department reported Monday that a Leavenworth County woman in her 90s recently died from complications with COVID-19.

“We extend our sympathies to her loved ones during this time of loss,” Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county's COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

Forty-eight residents of Leavenworth County have died from complications with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department provides updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday and Friday.

The Health Department reported Monday 76 new cases of the virus in the county.

The department also reported that one case that previously was recorded in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another area. This change impacts the total number of positive cases recorded for the county.

As on Monday afternoon, there have been a total of 6,134 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health Department officials were monitoring 216 active community cases of the virus Monday.

Six Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 174 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials with the city of Leavenworth have announced they are partnering with the Leavenworth County Health Department to provide space at the Riverfront Community Center for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Beginning Wednesday, the vaccine will be distributed in the building’s gymnasium by appointment only, according to a news release from Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city.

People who are 65 or older and others who are eligible to receive the vaccine during Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan can fill out the Health Department’s online vaccine interest form at https://tinyurl.com/leavenworthvaccine.

People who are 65 or older and do not have access to computers can call the Leavenworth County Council on Aging, 913-684-0777, to have their information added to the COVID-19 vaccine list. Family members can use their email addresses to sign up relatives who do not have access to computers. Email addresses are used for notification regarding appointment times.

The Council on Aging also offers transportation to vaccination appointments for $1 per round trip.

