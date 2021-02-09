Cold temperatures expected to remain

It looks like the cold air that has gripped Leavenworth County will be staying around for a little while.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said he has been told by the National Weather Service that temperatures in the area may not get above 20 degrees for at least 10 days.

"It's not going to warm up," Magaha said.

A NWS extended forecast for the city of Leavenworth predicts high temperatures will be in the teens for most of the week. And things may get even colder by the end of the week.

Today's high is expected to be around 12 degrees, and wind chills may range from zero to -12.

Magaha said the area received between one and two inches of snow over the weekend.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said city crews pretreated streets a couple of times during the weekend and again Monday morning.

He said the salt and chemicals used to treat the streets may not be working as effectively as they would in warmer temperatures. But he said they still are working to some degree, especially on the city's busier streets.

McDonald said people can report slick spots to the Municipal Service Center at 913-682-0650.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said Leavenworth officers responded to several car accidents Saturday and Sunday.

When road conditions are less than ideal, Nicodemus recommends that people not go out unless they have to.

There are chances for more snow later in the week.

Low temperatures may drop below zero late in the week. High temperatures over the weekend may be in the single digits, according to the NWS.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR