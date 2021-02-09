Police investigate incidents at detention facility

Two officers and an inmate suffered significant injuries during recent incidents at a privately-operated detention facility in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The first of the two incidents was reported at about 6 p.m. Friday at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center, 100 Highway Terrace.

A male inmate reportedly was beaten by a group of other inmates. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are considered life-threatening, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The incident is being investigated by the Police Department.

Nicodemus said investigators are working to identify the inmates who were involved.

The second incident was reported at about 6 p.m. Saturday at the Leavenworth Detention Center.

A male inmate allegedly threw hot water on a female correctional officer and battered and stabbed the officer. The inmate also allegedly kicked another female officer in the chest.

The two officers were taken to the hospital for what Nicodemus said were severe injuries.

Nicodemus said the matter will be referred to the County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Nicodemus does not believe there is a connection between the two incidents.

The U.S. Marshals Service contracts with CoreCivic to house inmates who are awaiting trial in the federal court system at the Leavenworth Detention Center.

President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order which orders the attorney general not to renew U.S. Department of Justice contracts with privately-operated criminal detention facilities.

CoreCivic spokesman Ryan Gustin has said company officials are not yet fully aware of how the executive order may impact each of CoreCivic’s facilities including the Leavenworth Detention Center.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR