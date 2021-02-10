First candidate files for Leavenworth City Commission

One person has already filed as a candidate this year for the Leavenworth City Commission.

Griff Martin filed as a candidate Friday. County Clerk Janet Klasinski said Martin is the only person who has filed as a candidate for local races that will be on the ballot in November.

The filing deadline is June 1.

Various positions in local city governments and school boards will be up for election this year.

There will be three positions up for election on the Leavenworth City Commission.

Martin, 37, said raising the quality of life for families and pushing for strong economic growth are priorities for him as a candidate for the City Commission. Protecting individual liberties is another issue he cited as a priority.

Martin describes himself as a business development professional who works for an industrial supplier.

The positions of incumbent City Commissioners Jermaine Wilson, Mike Griswold and Mark Preisinger will be up for election this year.

Leavenworth city commissioners are elected to at-large positions rather than from specific wards or districts within the city.

There could be a primary election in August if a sufficient number of candidates file for one of the local races.

