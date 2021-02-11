Defendant waives preliminary hearing in murder case

A woman accused of murdering her husband in Leavenworth has waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

An arraignment for Alexandra Gilson is scheduled for April 2 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Gilson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of interference with law enforcement. She is accused of stabbing her husband, Joshua, who was found dead Oct. 30 at his Leavenworth home.

Gilson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

She was in court Wednesday for what had been scheduled as a preliminary hearing.

Gilson’s attorney, Gregory Robinson, requested a continuance. Robinson said he has arranged for a mental health evaluation of the defendant. But the person who will perform the evaluation wants to wait to meet with Gilson at the jail until after being vaccinated for COVID-19.

“So what does that have to do with the preliminary hearing?” District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said.

Robinson said the evaluation may deal with his client’s competency.

Kuckelman questioned why the attorneys in the case assumed he would grant a continuance simply because one was requested.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd said he did not believe the case could go forward once the issue of the defendant’s competency was raised.

But Kuckelman said the defense is wanting a mental health evaluation, not a competency evaluation.

“This matter has potential for resolution depending on the evaluation,” Robinson said.

After speaking in the courtroom with Gilson, Robinson said his client was willing to waive the preliminary hearing.

With the preliminary hearing waived, the case advances to the arraignment phase.

Robinson asked for the arraignment to be scheduled in April.

Gilson will be asked to enter a plea during her April 2 arraignment.

Jeffery M. Samulczyk also is charged in connection to Joshua Gilson’s death. Samulczyk is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement.

A preliminary hearing in Samulczyk’s case is scheduled for Feb. 24.

