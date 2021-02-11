Extreme cold expected this weekend

Leavenworth County will be under a wind chill advisory Friday morning. And wind chills may get even colder this weekend, the county's emergency management director said.

"It's going to be extremely cold," Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said.

There also are chances for snow this weekend. Snow could start falling Friday afternoon, Magaha said.

In issuing a wind chill advisory for Friday morning for Leavenworth County and surrounding counties, the National Weather Service advised that wind chills could drop to between -10 and -20.

On Thursday afternoon, local school officials began announcing the cancellation of classes for Friday because of the threat of dangerous wind chills.

Classes are canceled for Leavenworth and Easton public schools, the superintendents confirmed.

Lansing public schools already were scheduled to have remote instruction for students Friday. Lansing Superintendent Dan Wessel said the remote instruction will continue, but in-person academic activities are canceled. And meals will not be delivered to students Friday as previously scheduled.

A day care program in the Lansing school district remained open Friday.

Temperatures are expected to plummet this weekend with highs in the single digits and lows dropping below zero. Wind chills could get as cold as -15 to -30, according to the National Weather Service.

Magaha said people should limit their outdoor exposure. He said 15 to 30 minutes of exposure of these conditions to bare skin could lead to frostbite.

Magaha said people also need to protect their animals from the extreme cold.

"If you can't stand it outside, they're not going to be to stand it outside," he said.

Magaha said the Leavenworth County area could receive one to two inches of snow Friday and Saturday. And an additional one to two inches of snow may be possible Sunday and Monday.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR