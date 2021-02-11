Commission approves study and design for stormwater project

When they met Tuesday, Leavenworth city commissioners voted to approve a contract for a study and project design for stormwater improvements in the area of the 700 block of Pottawatomie Street.

The city will pay Wilson & Company up to $29,450 for the work.

According to Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald, the project will look at stormwater issues associated with a drainage channel located between Broadway and Seventh Street. The project will look at an area of the channel between Ottawa and Miami streets.

The study will help develop future projects associated with this area, and the firm is being asked to specifically design something to address flooding issues off of Pottawatomie Street.

Also Tuesday, commissioners agreed for the city to partner with the Leavenworth school district for a study of Five Mile Creek in the area of 10th Avenue Park.

Members of the Leavenworth Board of Education approved of the study last month, but this was contingent on the city paying for half of the cost.

The study by Water Resources Solutions will examine erosion along the creek to the south of Richard Warren Middle School and offer possible solutions.

The total cost of the study is $54,899. City commissioners voted Tuesday to pay $27,449.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Approved an ordinance to rezone 1440 and 1460 Quincy Street from a medium density single family residential district to a high density single family residential district. The vote was 4-1 with Commissioner Jermaine Wilson voting against the ordinance.

• Voted to grant an extension until March 23 for a house at 504 Miami St. that previously was placed on a list for demolition. Commissioners also voted to proceed with the demolition of a house at 824 Osage St. because it is considered to be unsafe.

• Approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford T-250 cargo van from Shawnee Mission Ford in the amount of $40,346. The vehicle will be used by Leavenworth Animal Control.