Sheriff’s Office uncovers counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia during search

Three people were arrested for allegations related to drugs and counterfeiting after members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant, according to the undersheriff.

The search warrant was served Friday in the 200 block of Western Street in Leavenworth. The warrant was served because of suspected drug use and manufacturing of counterfeit currency at that location, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

During the search, authorities found more than $2,000 in counterfeit currency. Deputies found multiple computers, printers and other equipment they believe was used to make counterfeit money.

According to Sherley, the search uncovered evidence that is believed to be related to a counterfeiting and theft operation in Olathe that may involve multiple jurisdictions.

Also during the search, authorities found multiple items that are considered drug paraphernalia as well as trace evidence of heroin.

A 51-year-old man, a 44-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were arrested for allegations related to drug crimes. The 44-year-old man and 40-year-old woman also were arrested for allegations related to counterfeiting and forgery, according to Sherley.

A fourth person, a 27-year-old man, was released at the scene, pending charges.

The case has been forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.

