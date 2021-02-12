87 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday 86 new community cases of the coronavirus in the county as well as one additional case among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

This was the Health Department’s first COVID-19 update since Monday.

As of Friday afternoon, a total of 6,221 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Leavenworth County Health Department officials were monitoring 196 active community cases Friday. The Health Department also reported four active cases among inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and six active cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 175 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Forty-eight Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

The Leavenworth County Health Department also reported Friday that it has administered first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 4,413 people.

The Health Department typically releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday and Friday. But because of the Presidents Day holiday, an update will be released on Tuesday next week instead of Monday.

