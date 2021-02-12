Bitterly cold conditions to continue into next week

A wind chill advisory was in effect Saturday morning in Leavenworth County. And bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills are expected to continue through the holiday weekend.

There also is a chance for snow Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will be in the single digits this weekend. Wind chills this weekend could reach as low as -30.

Dangerously cold wind chills also are expected Monday and Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance temperatures will remain well below normal until the last week of February. But the worst of the cold conditions is expected to occur this weekend.