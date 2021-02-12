No injuries reported from house fire

No injuries were reported after a house fire in northern Leavenworth County, a fire department official said.

The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m. Thursday at U.S. 73-Kansas 7 Highway and Easton Road.

Butch Bollin, chief of the Kickapoo Township Fire Department, said a woman and three pets were inside the home at the time the fire started. The woman and animals were safety evacuated from the home.

Bollin said the fire had burned through the roof on one side of the two-story house when firefighters arrived on the scene.

He said the fire caused heavy damage to the back side of the house and there was water and smoke damage throughout the house.

In addition to the Kickapoo Township Fire Department, members of the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department, Leavenworth Fire Department, Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 and Easton Township Fire Department responded to the fire.

“We probably had it under control in two hours,” Bollin said.

He blamed the fire on the mishandling of smoking materials.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR