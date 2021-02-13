Applications accepted for Senior Rebate Program

Officials with the city of Leavenworth will begin to accept applications for the Senior Rebate Program on Tuesday.

The program provides relief from city sewer and refuge charges to people who are at least 62 years of age and meet income eligibility requirements.

This year’s application period for the program will be from Tuesday to April 15.

City Clerk Carla Williamson said people who already are enrolled in the program will automatically be renewed this year.

“We’ll just keep you on it,” she said. “You don’t have to reapply.”

She said the city began this automatic renewal practice last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People who are not already enrolled in the program will need to apply at the City Clerk’s Office, which is located at Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St.

Williamson said appointments are not necessary.

People will be required to wear face coverings when they visit City Hall.

In order to qualify, applicants must be residents of the city, 62 years of age or older, the primary occupants of their residences and their household gross incomes cannot exceed specific low-income limits.

Applicants should bring with them documents to verify their income such as 2020 income tax returns, 2020 homestead claims or Social Security statements and 1099 forms. They also need to bring current water bills and proof of age.

If people do not apply by April 15, they will have to wait until next year to enroll in the program, Williamson said.

People who do not feel comfortable visiting City Hall during the pandemic can contact the City Clerk’s Office, 913-682-9201, to work out other arrangements.

